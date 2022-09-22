Nigeria Targets 7000 Megawatts On New Siemens Equipment

The equipment shipped to the country by Siemens include transformers and transportable substations.

The Nigerian government says it hopes to raise electricity supply in the country to a minimum of 7,000 megawatts with the supply of new power equipment by Siemens.

The managing director and chief executive officer of FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, said this at the Nigerian Energy Conference and Exhibitions in Lagos, on Wednesday, according to The Cable.

The first set of the equipment, which arrived Nigeria over a week ago, will be unveiled in Lagos in the third week of October, and a second set in Abuja at a later time, according to Mr Anuwe.

The Nigerian government in 2019 signed the Electricity Road Map agreement with the German-based Siemens with the aim of modernising the country's national grid, and achieving 7,000 megawatts by 2021, 11,000 megawatts by 2023 and 25,000 megawatts by 2025.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) allocated €62.9 million and $1.9 million in December 2021 for the Presidential Power Initiative's first phase (PPI) to drive the project.

Mr Anuwe said equipment shipped to the country by Siemens include transformers and transportable substations. He said the equipment were specifically created to meet Nigeria's power supply needs.

"With the rate of work being done into the project so far, I believe we will exceed 7,000 megawatts, " Mr Anuwe said.

"But this is our first objective and we are not taking our eyes off that ball. We want to hit that target and to exceed it and that is a confirmation that improvement in electricity supply is doable."