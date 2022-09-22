Nigeria: Flood Wreaks Havoc in 17 Nasarawa Communities

No fewer than 17 communities in Umaisha, Toto LGA of Nasarawa State were ravaged by flooding on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Toto, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Tashas, confirmed the incident while inspecting the affected communities.

Aliyu-Tashas, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Abubakar Haruna-Kwanaki, said the visit was to assess the level of damage caused by the flood in the communities.

He said, "We are here to see the level of damage caused by the flood.

"It is unfortunate that the flood has submerged over 17 communities, where houses, farmlands, schools, clinics and other property worth millions of naira have been destroyed."

He appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the victims.

Responding, the Ohimege Opanda of Umaisha, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, appreciated the council boss for the visit.