Nigeria: Uzoho, Duru Complete Eagles Squad in Constantine Camp for Algeria Clash

The arrival of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and defender Ebube Duru at the Super Eagles camp at the Marriott Constantine yesterday completed the squad invited for the friendly game with Algeria.

Rivers' United left-back, Duru was called up following injuries to a number of players including defender, Leon Balogun, and joined the team on Wednesday after returning from Liberia where the Pride of Rivers reached the penultimate stage of this year's CAF Champions League group phase.

Team captain, Ahmed Musa and forwards, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze are the others knocked out by injuries.

Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro has approved that the three-time African champions have a training game against Algeria's 'B' squad on Saturday in order to see a number of new and returning players in action, ahead of the official game against the Fennecs (Algeria's 'A' team) in Oran on Tuesday evening.

The match against Algeria's 'B' squad will start at 5.30pm on Saturday while the official game on Tuesday will commence at 8pm.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Kevin Akpoguma, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Chidera Ejuke are returning to the squad after some period out, while midfielder Richard Onyedika and forward Godwin Saviour are joining up for the first time.

Israel-based goalkeeper, Adeleye Adebayo was in the squad for summer's AFCON qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe but did not see action.

Tuesday's clash will be only the second-ever friendly match between the Fennecs and the Super Eagles, with the two-time African champions edging a clash in Austria in October 2020 by the odd goal.

When both teams clashed in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Oran in September 2005, the Super Eagles ran out 5-2 winners.

Meanwhile, Head coach Jose Peseiro has expressed his excitement over the team's return to camp.

He reacted to the team return through his Twitter handle and he further said he's looking forward to the week of hard work.

"Feels great to be back with the team! Look forward to a week of hard work and training, before the friendly match against Algeria. Let's go! ", he wrote.