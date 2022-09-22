Nigeria: NFF Elections - Akinwunmi, Abba Yola, Mouktar, Amadu, Emeruwa, Others Set for Swan Debate

22 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Osa Esosa

Ahead of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT Chapter will today organise a presidential debate.

Expected to appear for the debate are the outgoing 1st Vice President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, the present Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development and former chairman of Kano Pillars, Alhaji Abba Yola.

Others are the FCT Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, a former General Secretary of the NFF, Barrister Musa Amadu and the current CAF and FIFA Security Chief, Dr. Christian Emeruwa.

The debate, which is slated for the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Press Centre, Utako District will be beamed live according to a statement by the Secretary, Chris Onokpegu.

Chairman of the FCT chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Comrade Bunmi Haruna who confirmed their appearances said the debate is SWAN's little contribution as stakeholders in football development.

