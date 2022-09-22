Liberia: Bea Mountain Gives New Vehicle to Kpo-Marvoh

As part of its effort to enhance industrial harmony and carry out its corporate social responsibility, Bea Mountain Mining Company on Wednesday made a presentation to citizens of Kpo-Marvoh Development Initiative Incorporation.

The donation of the JAC KIA Motor Vehicle according to the company is intended to help the Kpo-Marvoh people.

Making the presentation on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Kpo-Marvoh town,

the Management of BMMC through its General Manager Mr. Reza Karimiyan presented the keys to the vehicle. Kpo-Marvoh is located in Kinjor, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County.

Receiving the keys to the vehicle, the Chief Administrator of the Kpo-Marvoh Development Initiative Incorporated, Mr. Daniel Tolbert, Jr. thanked BMMC for the kind gesture and appealed to the Company for more support.

"We are very grateful to the company for this goodwill gesture. It signifies the direction and relationships we are trying to improve upon with the company. At times in the past, we might have felt a bit disappointed that the relationship was not stronger, but we are very grateful for this gift and we are hopeful it will improve. It signifies a change. We are optimistic that things will even get better as we move forward," Tolbert, Jr said.

He added: "Kpo-marvoh has the responsibility to the estate to improve their lives and we have identified projects we hope to undertake in the communities for the beneficiaries. This truck will assist us in trying to carry out these projects we intend to do.

"We hope they will assist us to improve the lives of the people the company operates on. Their lives should be improved considering what is going on. We are grateful for the truck, but we look forward to more benefits to the land owners."

Mr. Reza Karimiyan speaks with Mr. Tolbert

He expressed the group's willingness to always work with the Company for the common good of citizens living within the concession areas.