Nigeria: 17 Years After, Nwosu Loses Bid to Remain Adc National Chairman

Efforts by the former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, to extend his tenure beyond the provision of the law as chairman of the party through the back doors was neutralised yesterday, THISDAY has gathered.

Nwosu, who has spent 17 years as the National Chairman of ADC before the expiration of his tenure in August, sources at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that he was said to have been told yesterday by commission to jettison the idea of getting another tenure extension.

ADC had early this month set up caretaker committee after Nwosu's controversial exit to plan and conduct a national convention to elect substantive national officers within six weeks.

Having spent 17 years as the national chairman of the party, Nwosu was recently asked to vacate the office for another set of leaders to lead the party into the 2023 general election

The decision of the INEC the source said followed pressure by Nigerians and the party new leadership that the right must be done to keep the image of the Commission in good light.

"INEC has asked the former chairman to bury the idea of seeking tenure extension as his tenure as chairman expired on August 28 2022. Any action taken after the said date by the former chairman and NWC is null and void and won't be recognised by the Commission," the source said.

"The commission maintains that by the constitution of the African Democratic Congress the only authority recognised is the BOT Chairman Mrs. Patricia Akwashiki and the NEC of the party made up of the state chairmen.

"The INEC's position is that the BOT chairman must conduct a convention to usher in a new NWC.