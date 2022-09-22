Nigeria: Atiku Mourns Close Aide, Abdulahi Nyako

22 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has lost his Private Secretary, Barr. Abdulahi Nyako.

According to reports, Nyako passed away in the early hours of Thursday.

Reacting to the death, Atiku wrote, " On behalf of my family, I convey my deepest condolences to the Abdullahi family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen. -AA

Barr. Abdullahi Nyako was more than an aide; he was family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed.

It's unclear what led to the death of the long-time associate of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

Confirming the death of Nyako, Paul Ibe, Atiku's spokesman, quoted him as saying, "Abdullahi was more than an aide, he was a family to me in every sense of the word. He served me with loyalty and diligence. He will be sorely missed.

"On behalf of my family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Nyako family and pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort and strengthen them. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen."

