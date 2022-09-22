Nigeria: Those Calling for Unilateral Removal of Ayu Not Fair to Atiku - Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu has said the presidential candidate of the party, Abubakar Atiku cannot unilaterally remove the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Momodu, a veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, made this assertion on Thursday while speaking during an interview on Arise Television's The Morning Show.

His opinion comes on the heels of the long-running crisis rocking the main opposition's party, involving Governor Nyesom Wike and his camp.

The PDP chieftain said, "My own worry is that we seem to be putting so much pressure on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar like he can unilaterally remove the chairman of the party. Even If he (Atiku) should do that, a lot of us will feel vilified. He cannot do it (remove Ayu) and all he can do is speak with Dr. Ayu and we don't know what is going on between all of them."

Momodu said those calling on Atiku to unilaterally remove the party's embattled chairman were being unfair to the former vice president.

"I know nobody will want to be seen in that light. Like anytime Governor Wike says you must go, you must go. It is a psychological thing as well for the party. It doesn't work that way. Some of these things we have discussed privately with some of our party members and we believe that nobody should attempt to make our candidate look so weak or like someone that just can be pushed around.

"I mean, can I go to Governor Wike's state and just tell him to go and sack the state's party chairman? He doesn't have the power to do so. It can't happen. So, that is my position," he said.