Nigeria: We Will Decide Our Retirement As P-Square, Says Peter Okoye

22 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Peter Okoye, one half of the Nigerian twin singing duo, P-Square has stated that the group will decide their retirement from the music industry themselves.

The duo had a lovely outing at their London show on Wednesday night as they thrilled their fans at the Royal Albert Hall with their recent and classic songs. The show they performed in London is part of their 100 cities world tour.

A highlight of the event was when the self-acclaimed Kokomaster, D'banj joined the singers on stage to the delight of their audience.

After an electrifying show, Peter Okoye took to his verified Twitter account to let the world know that P-Square as a group would retire on their own terms. He tweeted, "After this our LONDON concert tonight! All I can say is that ONE WITH GOD IS MAJORITY. We *PSQUARE* Will decide our retirement by ourselves!"

After almost five years of separation, the twin brothers reconciled in November 2021, to the surprise of their fans. Speaking of their separation, the other half of the group, Paul Okoye, revealed that their split was due to family issues and not music-related.

During their entrance at the show, the twins took to their kneels to apologise to their fans for separating for five years.

