Ghana: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy to Arrive Today

Ghana will receive the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup today, as one of the countries selected for the historic tour.

The trophy tour team would be welcomed by the President of the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA), Mr Emmanuel Asare, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah and others.

The trophy party, according to GCA sources would be in Ghana for two days.

According to the source, the trophy team would visit the Jubilee House, Parliament, GaMantse's Palace, the Black Star Square and the residence of the Australian High Commissioner in Ghana.

It would also pass through the Achimota School and the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School where the students and members of the public can have photo opportunities.

The event has already been to over 30 locations in 12 countries across four continents, more than ever before.

The Men's T20 World Cup trophy made stops in Fiji, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Namibia, Nepal, Singapore, and Vanuatu for the first time, taking the sport to more fans in different countries to get a glimpse of T20 cricket's ultimate prize.

The ICC T20 World Cup is the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket, the game's fastest growing format.