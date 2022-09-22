Ghana: Ahafo Region Gets Infectious Disease Centre

Goaso — The Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr George Yaw Boakye, has said the region is one of the three regions in the country that was benefitting from the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC).

Others were located in the Eastern and the Greater-Accra regions to provide quality healthcare to residents in those areas and beyond.

Mr Boakye stated these on Tuesday when he inspected the GIDC at Goaso Municipal Hospital (GMH), as part of his two-day official working tour to the Asunafo North Municipality.

He said the 100-bed capacity hospital, which was 95 per cent complete, has been developed in response to COVID-19 pandemic to serve Ahafo Region and the rest of the middle belt.

The Regional Minister indicated that the facility was developed by the Ghana COVID-19 private sector fund, an initiative committed to provide a prompt response to the hardship caused by the pandemic.

Mr Boakye stated that the contractor used resource-efficient designs and technologies such as energy-saving lighting system, insulation and low-flow plumbing fixtures to lower the hospital's utility cost.

"The hospital which will cater for all manner of infectious disorders will soon be handed over to the Goaso Municipal hospital," he emphasised.

The Regional Minister was optimistic that the facility which was built in a serene environment would provide comfort, security and fast recovery for patients, adding that the COVID-19 relief fund is really impacting lives.

Mr Boakye expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for honouring the people of Ahafo with such a landmark health infrastructure saying that "we are all indebted to him".

He urged residents of the newly created Ahafo region to be patient with the government to redeem the various promises made to them during the electioneering campaign.