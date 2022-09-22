Ghana, Finland Signed Framework Agreement

Finland and Ghana have signed a framework agreement on projects to be funded under Finland's Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF) Scheme.

The agreement was signed on Monday on the margins of a trade and investment mission to Finland and two other Scandinavian countries namely Denmark and Sweden by a business delegation from Ghana.

Finland's Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF) Scheme, is a Finnish financing instrument designed to support public sector investments in developing countries in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, utilising Finnish technology and expertise.

The purpose of the PIF Scheme, is to provide additional financing for projects acceptable to Finland in accordance with the OECD Arrangement on Guidelines for Officially Supported Export Credits.

The mission was organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre in collaboration with the Embassies of Ghana in Oslo and Denmark, to showcase Ghana's vast business potential and pursue bilateral trade and investment opportunities in the areas of ICT, education, energy and circular economy - waste management, bio economy and clean technology.

Ghana is also seeking to explore potential investment opportunities and help create a network of buyers, agents, suppliers and key government contacts.

The sixty-six-member business delegation comprising the public and private sectors, is led by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, KwakuAmpratwumSarpong.

Other high level government officials include the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Herbert Krapa; the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, AmaPomaaBoateng; the CEO of EXIM Bank of Ghana, Mr Lawrence Agyinsam; the CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Dr AfuaAsabeaAsare; the CEO of Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication.

The rest are Mr Prince Sefah; the Deputy CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr Yaw AmoatengAfriyie; the Ag. Director-General of Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, and the Ambassador of Ghana to Finland, JenniferLartey.

While in Finland, the high level government officials have held government-to-government bilateral meetings with ministers, CEOs and officials of selected Finnish institutions including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Business Finland, SITRA and FINNERVA, whose focus areas include investment, trade, digitalisation, green energy transformation, smart inclusive cities, sustainable mining, and circular economy among others.

The meetings have afforded the officials the opportunity to learn from their Finnish counterparts including the possibility of attracting Finnish companies operating in these sectors to invest in Ghana.

The engagements have also served as a springboard to further deepen the already existing cordial bilateral relations between Ghana and Finland.