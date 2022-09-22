Ghana: 70 Ladies Undergo Skills Training Conducted By Central Region CNC

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Centre for National Culture (CNC) has organised a graduation ceremony for more than 70 ladies who enrolled to take part in a year's C-Carl Oparebea Annual Marketable Skills Training held in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.

The programme provided hands-on training for the women to acquire skills in bead making, crocheting, basic sewing, decoration, facial makeup, painting, hair dressing, dreads locking, hair braiding and fascinator making.

This year's event, the sixth to be organised under the C-Carl Oparebea Skills Training was on the theme: "Promoting Economic Growth and Development Through Arts and Culture."

The acting Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture (CNC), Ms Salamatu Alhassan, in her address, noted that the skills training was part of the Centre's contribution towards reducing unemployment in the Cape Coast metropolis.

She indicated that the training was in line with the core mandate of the National Commission on Culture under which the CNC falls in implementing government policies and programmes.

"The responsibilities of the Centre for National Culture with regard to promoting youth in the arts arena cuts across all spheres of education," she said.

The practical aspect offered as part of the training, she said, was imperative in providing an opportunity for people to acquire employable skills to operate their own businesses.

Ms Alhassan indicated that, past trainees from the programme, were excelling in their respective businesses and were also impacting the lives of individuals by training them, saying, "However, some of them are facing challenges of funding as a start-up."

He appealed to the government to resource the centres across the country in order for them to function effectively.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, in an address read on her behalf, commended the CNC for initiating and sustaining the programme aimed at identifying, developing and rewarding creative talents in the region.

"The flagship programmes are highly commendable as they are in line with government's realignment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) under the supervision of the Ministry of education," she stated.

She further said: "The government has been working to promote skills training and development for industrialisation and generate greater awareness of the importance of TVET.

Mrs Assan expressed the readiness of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in supporting the CNC as it strives to make an impact and supports the growth of the region and the nation in general.

She called on residents in the region to assist in creating a congenial atmosphere that would ensure steady growth and development of their societies.

"This will help to compliment the government's efforts to extend development to every part of the country," she said