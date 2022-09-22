Ghana: Professor Twumasi Project Centre Sets up Awards Scheme for Students, Teachers

Kumasi — The Professor Twumasi Project Centre has set up a student scholarship and teacher motivational awards scheme beginning this year in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the AhafoAno South-West District.

In the first category, top three candidates would receive Prof. Twumasi's BECE Academic Excellence Award which comes with GH₵2,000.00, books and a certificate.

The second category, the best male and female teacher awards, comes with GH₵1, 000.00, a laptop and certificate each.

Similarly, the third category, the best performing school, will receive GH₵3,000.00 and a plaque.

The Awards scheme would run for the next five years.

These came to light when the Centre, founded by Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority, donated educational materials to support education in the District.

About 1,140 mathematical sets were donated to cover all BECE candidates sitting the 2022 examination.

Also, 100 copies of his (Prof. Twumasi) authored book, "Rising from the Farm House", were added to be kept in the schools' libraries to serve as a guide and motivation to future leaders.

According to Prof. Twumasi, "God has uniformly distributed talents to every corner, what's lacking is man's ability to harness these talents to the benefit of society, that is why I am confident our students today can compete with their city counterparts to serve their country at the top echelon in all sectors".

He said, "... I am confident that this gesture will impact positively and significantly on the totality of education, and BECE performance in particular, in the AhafoAno South-West District."

The Centre, he said, was set up to partner the District and other developmental partners to provide services in the areas of education, agro industry, health, sports, technology transfer and training, environment and media.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of AhafoAno South-West District (AASWD), Sampson Adu, who received the items, was full of praise as he commended Prof.Twumasi for the efforts.

He was of the view that the awards scheme would really motivate students and teachers to work hard towards excellence.