Africa: Gates Foundation Announces U.S.$1.27bn to Fight HIV, TB, Malaria, Others

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation -- alongside governments, philanthropies, the private sector, NGOs, and global and community leaders -- has announced commitments totalling $1.27 billion to improve and save millions of lives.

According to a statement from the organisation, the commitments were announced during the United Nations General Assembly.

It said the funding will address overlapping global crises that have reversed the progress already made toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals).

The total sum of $912 million pledge will go to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

This is the foundation's largest commitment yet to the Global Fund.

According to the statement, since 2002, health programs supported by the Global Fund partnership have saved 50 million lives.

This funding will help accelerate efforts to end HIV, TB, and malaria by 2030 and build resilient health systems needed to protect against future pandemics.

It also will be instrumental in reducing the disproportionate impact of these diseases on women and girls, the foundation added.

Moreso, $100 million is to help alleviate the food crisis disproportionately impacting communities in Africa and South Asia and address its underlying causes.

In addition, the foundation will double its previous commitment to the Child Nutrition Fund -- from $10 million to $20 million.

"Our investment will support the fund's expansion beyond ready-to-use therapeutic food to include preventative nutrition products for both women and children," the statement disclosed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Africa Malaria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other areas of support include the sum of $200 million to expand global Digital Public Infrastructure and $50 million to the Partners in Health Scholarship Fund to attend the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in Rwanda.

The foundation's sixth annual Goalkeepers Report notes that nearly every indicator of the Global Goals is off track at the halfway point for achieving them by 2030.

Despite these challenges, the report highlights opportunities to accelerate progress by investing in long-term solutions and innovative approaches to entrenched issues, including poverty, inequality, and climate change.

"This week has underscored the urgency of the challenges we face, and the promise of sustainable solutions that save and improve lives," said Mark Suzman, Gates Foundation CEO. "We can get back on track toward the SDGs, but it's going to take a new level of collaboration and investment from every sector. That's why our foundation is significantly stepping up our commitment to helping confront crises now and ensure long-term impact across critical determinants of health and development."