Nigerian Lawmakers, Canadian Counterpart Mull Ties On Trade, Insecurity, Others

A Member of the Canadian Parliament representing Don Valley West, Ontario Province, Mr Robert Oliphant, on Tuesday, played host to a delegation of the Conference of Nigerian Speakers of State Assemblies in Ottawa, Canada, where issues of deepening bilateral relationship in the areas of job creation, security and youth restiveness were discussed.

The Canadian Parliamentarian, who doubles as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, also charged the Nigerian lawmakers through the instrumentality of legislation to address the issues bedeveling Nigeria.

Oliphant described the engagement as fruitful and thanked the lawmakers for the visit, stressing that Canada was deeply concerned about the insecurity situation in Nigeria.

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Rt. Hon. Suleiman Abubakar, who is the chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies, thanked his Canadian counterpart for the warm reception since their arrival in the North American country.

He also appreciated the rich and interactive discussions between the group and seasoned resource persons at the Institute on Governance, University of Ottawa.

He also informed the MP that members of the delegation have learned a lot on Canada and have lots of takeaways to share with their colleagues back home in Nigeria.

The leader of the Nigerian delegation further assured the MP of the State Legislatures' readiness to further collaborate with Canadian government in the area of good governance, which is believed to be the panacea to the under-development challenge of Nigeria.