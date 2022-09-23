Nigeria: 'Trade, Investment Should Be Rights-Based in Nigeria, Others'

An Independent Expert of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights in Africa, Prof. Damilola Olawuyi has called for a rights-based approach to trade, investment, banking and business practices across Africa.

Prof Olawuyi who is also an energy lawyer and global vice-chair of the International Law Association (ILA) stated this while speaking virtually yesterday on a new book titled Business and Human Rights Law and Practice in Africa, published by Edward Elgar, United Kingdom, co-edited by Olawuyi and Oyeniyi Abe.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated that a vast volume of literature has been generated on its application in Europe, North America, Asia and Latin America amongst others since the adoption of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) in 2011.

According to him, what however remained absent for many years was an in-depth, exhaustive and book length exposition of the application of the UNGPs in African countries.

He noted that this new book is the very first book-length examination of business and human rights law and practice in Africa.