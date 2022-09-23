Nigeria: Atiku Inaugurates 10-Lane Road in Akwa Ibom

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to unify Nigeria from North to the South.

Speaking on Thursday in Uyo during the commissioning of a 9.5km 10-lane ring road 111 with 5.4km of drainage constructed by Nigerian Engineering company, Hensek Integrated Services, Abubakar said Nigeria was home to all vices in the world and its problems were man made.

The PDP Presidential candidate who was represented by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, called on the people of the state and all Nigerians to vote the party in the 2023 elections to correct the ills in the nation and put it in the right position in the comity of nation.

He called on party members and Nigerians to come together and unify the country, so the nation can come out of its problem, saying Nigerians are tired of what is happening in this country.

"We have good and capable leaders and stakeholders in this party that can take you to desired nation. With gratitude to Almighty God and on behalf of the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, I am here to inaugurate the road built by your Governor for the good people of Akwa Ibom state.

"We are grateful for the governor's foresight in making Akwa Ibom the hub for aviation, hub for health, hub for infrastructure even in agriculture. The presidential candidate, the unifier has asked me to tell you that he will ensure the entire country is unified from north to south for a betterment of the country.

"So, we will continue to support our party and ensure we win the 2023 elections, so that we can capture back our country and put it in the right position in the comity of nation, so Akwa Ibom and south south is a home of PDP. He is calling on everybody to come together, let us unify this party, ourselves and and the entire country. We are tired of what is happening in this country, all the vices in the world are here in Nigeria, but with the support and prayers of our elders and clergies, we will come out of this problem we found ourselves.

"We have good and capable leaders and stakeholders in this party that can take you to desired nation. I congratulate the governor for the giant strides and this will attract investors to Akwa Ibom. I thank you and the allmighty God that I'm part of history and be the one to Inaugurate this project in Akwa Ibom," he stated.

While speaking, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel commended the people and the entire community for the support in the construction of the road.

"We purposely fixed the commissioning this time so that you will see the true colors for the delight of the people.

"I want to make a special announcement, we are standing at the centre, to the left is named after my former DG, the late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, (rtd)the first indigenous governor of Akwa Ibom.

"To the right is named after the former governor, Dr Clement Isong. I thank our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ably represented by the governor of Adamawa, Governor Fintiri," he said.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, commended the governor on his achievements.

"We are here to commission 9.5kms of 10 lanes, and if you multiply 9.5 by 10 you will have about 95kms road and you know what that means. My brother, Mr Udom Emmanuel has done well, from aviation, infrastructure, capital human development to education to health, virtually in everything.

"I say congratulations to Udom Emmanuel. As you are winding down may God Almighty strenhgten you, may you provide a desired leadership to our campaign council for us to win convincingly."