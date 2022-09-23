Nigeria: Again, Electricity Workers Threaten to Shut Down National Grid

Again, National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have threatened to shut down the national grid if the federal government fails to meet their demands soon.

They said the two weeks given to resolve the crisis had elapsed.

At a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the zonal organising secretary, North West of NUEE, Comrade Dukat Ayuba, said while negotiations were still on going, the shutting down of the national grid hangs.

The workers had on August 12, 2022, shut down the national grid to draw the government's attention to their plight.

Ayuba lamented that the so-called privatisation of the sector was a scam because nine years after the taking over by investors, nothing had changed.

"That was why, we kicked against privatising the distribution sector because, the investors don't have the capacity and expertise. As committed Nigerians we advised the government against it. But the government was hell bent on doing so.

"The investors are still operating with obsolete equipment dating back to 35, 40, and 50 years. One will expect that with the coming of the investors they will replaced these obsolete equipment but nothing has been done.

According to the union leader, the nation's still generates 5,000 megawatts of electricity, saying, this is the same 5,000 megawatts we used to generate. So, what is the benefit of privatisation?

"We now generate megawatts with higher tariffs. Bringing hardships to the homes of millions of Nigerians. This will only happen in Nigeria," he stressed

Also, a member of Central Executive Committee, Wisdom Nwachukwu, said the federal government now wants to sell Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

"They are going behind meeting with some stakeholders. We are watching them. We will not allow that. We are patriotic Nigerians who want the best for our country.

The Vice President, North West, NUEE Ado Gaya revealed that the 16 months demanded by the electricity workers is their legitimate earnings which involve 55,000 workers.

However, he said nine years after, the workers had not received a dime, saying, many of the workers have died, while those who were laid off were suffering with their families and passing through very difficult times.