Nigeria: SSS Blocks Sowore From Meeting Nnamdi Kanu in Detention

Mr Sowore was among the three persons slated to see Mr Kanu in SSS detention by the latter's solicitors on Thursday.

The State Security Service (SSS) on Thursday blocked the 2023 presidential candidate of African Action Alliance (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, from accessing the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in detention.

Mr Kanu, facing trial for charges of terrorism and treasonable felony before the Federal High Court, Abuja, is being held in the SSS facility.

While the IPOB leader is to remain in detention till the court gives its verdict on his case, there is a subsisting court order that permits any three persons of his choice to see him daily, PREMIUM TIMES understands.

The court order, according to a document received by PREMIUM TIMES, was made to the above effect on the 21 October, 2021.

It is in line with the order that Mr Kanu's solicitors, Ugochinyere Chambers, forwarded Mr Sowore's name among the three persons slated to see the IPOB leader in detention on Thursday.

The other two names on the document seeking permission for the visit from the office of the Director General of the SSS, are Chinwe Umeche, who is Mr Kanu's counsel, and one Odozie Anyanwu, an evangelist.

Mr Sowore in a thirty second video clip confirmed he was denied access to the IPOB leader even after waiting for over three hours.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is the headquarters of the DSS (now SSS) where I just came to see Nnamdi Kanu and I was denied the opportunity to see him. I waited for three hours, I was invited by members of his legal team only to get here and they said they have closed even though we arrived here on time by 2 p.m.

"I want to make another trial, there is nothing they can do about it, they have to free Kanu," the AAC presidential candidate claimed in the short video.

SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, when contacted on Thursday said he was not aware of what transpired between Mr Sowore and the agency but promised to get back when he had more information.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES, in April, reported when the court struck out eight of the 15 counts filed against the leader of the proscribed group.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, last week also reserved its decision on the remaining seven count charge pending against Mr Kanu. It said the date for judgement would be communicated to the parties.