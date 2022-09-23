Sierra Leone/South Africa: South Africa Mashego to Miss Leone Stars Clash

South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana, have been dealt with another injury blow as left-back Terrence Mashego withdrew from the Squad on Wednesday ahead of their friendly matches against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

"Warm welcome to Siyanda Msani to camp, as Terrence Mashego is released due to injury," the Bafana media team confirmed on their Twitter account.

Mashego, who recently completed a move from Cape Town City to Masandawana over the weekend ahead of the Premier Soccer League transfer window deadline on Thursday, 22 September has been subject to a move to either Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs since the start of the year, but ultimately chose to sign for the Brazilians.

Also, defender Siyanda Xulu replaced Thibang Phete, who is also injured before the squad meeting last Monday.

"With regards to Terrence, he sustained an injury before joining the Bafana camp," said Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi.

"As a standard procedure, in the case where a player is injured, he presents to the national team for assessment and investigations.

South Africa will entertain the Leone Stars on Saturday, 24 September (15:00), before taking on neighbours, the Zebras, on Tuesday, 27 September (18:00) with both fixtures scheduled to play at FNB Stadium.