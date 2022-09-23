Liberia: LRDN Liberia Excellence Award

The Liberia Research and Development Networks (LRDN) is to hold one off its flagship program, the "LRDN Young Liberia Excellence Awards" under the styled and named (24 - 24 - 24 at 22) in Liberia.

The program which will bring together a cross-section of young talented Liberians will take place Saturday, September 24 at the I Campus on Upper Carey Street in Monrovia.

According to the Liberia Research and Development Networks (LRDN) Deputy Director for Finance and Administration, Terry Juty Socio, this year's Award edition will be under the theme: "Bridging Talent with Integrity".

Mr. Socio disclosed that the first edition of the award was conducted on August 24, 2018, and it targeted 24 young Liberians at the age of 24 and the award covered entrepreneurship, community service and volunteerism, entertainment and academic excellence.

He said those who were selected since 2018 for the various awards were vigorously vetted from across Liberia through their applications and has been 24 young Liberians but for this year's the number dropped to 12 because the other applicants did not met the benchmark.

Mr. Socio: "The 12 young Liberians for the Saturday, September 24 program will be receiving awards in three of the four categories community service and volunteerism, entertainment, and academic excellence except for entrepreneurship as no one was able to be qualified".

He said in the three categories seven persons will be awarded in community service and volunteerism, four persons in academic excellence, and one person in entertainment (sports).

He narrated that the goal of the awards is to promote and to encourage young Liberians who are exceptional to perform well in those four areas and how Liberia Research and Development Networks (LRDN) can buttress them in realizing their full potential in the years ahead.

The Deputy Director for Finance and Administration of the Liberia Research and Development Networks (LRDN) said besides the awarded individuals served as ambassadors for LRDN and the entity has a line of communication in helping them whenever they are finding some difficulties in moving forward.

Mr. Socio is at the same time urging young Liberians to bring forward their various talents by participating in the LRDN Young Liberia Excellence Awards because the entity is mainly there to showcase their talents because it can help in the development of Liberia.

As part of its programs, LRDN during its third-anniversary celebration launched dozens of copy books to be given free of charge to kids of primary schools in the three rural countries, Nimba, Bong and Margibi.

The Executive Director of Liberia Research and Development Networks (LRDN), John S.M. Yormie, Jnr., at the distribution said the organization's primary goal is to promote education and one of the ways of doing so, it to contribute to the education of the young generation mostly in rural Liberia.

The Liberia Research and Development Networks (LRDN), is a non-governmental and not-for-profit research-based and development-focused institution that is largely registered under the government of Liberia, with a vision to be a leading research and development entity dedicated to advancing, applying and facilitating high standards of social and natural science research practice for a wide variety of audiences within Liberia and abroad and promote development-oriented activates.