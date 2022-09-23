Liberia: Personality Profile - Joe F. Doe Profile

analysis

The change is now and it depends on you as an individual to make a positive mark for future generations.

Joseph F. Doe is a noble Liberian born in Clotetee, Grand Geddeh County 1991. He has served in various capacities molding the minds of youth in many parts of the world. He is a motivation to many young people.

"I grew up in an environment where you have to struggle to get everything or else the society will knock you down," he said.

Along the way, he envisioned a future as a Multimedia Specialist and it became a reality, he uses his skills to build youth capacity and to empower them to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Due to the civil war in his birth country, his family fled to Ivory Coast where he lived for close to two decades after which he traveled to Ghana for a short stay. He later returned to Liberia in 2012 and subsequently enrolled at the University of Liberia. He was fortunate to be selected to join the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation(UNIDO) and Liberia Resettlement Repatriation and Resettlement Commission(LRRRC) Training Project for Liberian Returnees. A few months later, he acquired an Advance Certificate in Computer Hardware from Netlib Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) in Congo.

"I firmly believe we should all strive for self-improvement, it is never too late to improve yourself so you can lead a more fulfilling life."

Mr. Doe is an international trainer of the Film Network West Africa, he voluntarily travels around Liberia and other parts of the world to train aspiring filmmakers and media practitioners. He is an employee of the Monrovia City Corporation in charge of Managing the Website and Social Media page of the institution. He is a passionate filmmaker and an adventurer.

"I embrace the opportunity to help people see new and better ways to experience life."

His love for adventure and Filmmaking took him to several West African Countries where he obtained several certificates in Filmmaking, Film Trainer, Computer hardware Advance, Digital Content Creative, RNTC, Light of Filmmaking Liberia, and Youth Demographic Change and Migration.

"I have always been passionate about technology and learning new things, he said"

Mr. Doe as he is commonly called is proficient in both French and English. He is a student of the African Methodist Episcopal University - AMEU in Liberia, majoring in Mass Communications, and an alumnus of Radio Netherlands Training Center (RNTC) in Hilversum, Netherlands. He also works at several TV stations in his country of birth including MCCTV.

Mr. Doe is legally married with a son.

Mr. Doe's favorite quote: "Don't allow anyone to discourage you, you are your own sky and your own limit, keep pushing"