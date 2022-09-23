Liberia: First Lady Weah Empowers Adolescent Girls in Nimba

Ganta — Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah has donated a consignment of assorted materials, including vocational skills-training equipment to adolescent girls in Busie Town, on the outskirts of Ganta, Nimba County.

The consignment, comprising sewing machines and bundles of lappa, was presented to the community Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to enhance the self-established tailoring skill-training program initiated by a 26-year-old woman identified as Helen Saye.

Speaking on behalf of the Office of the First Lady, Ms. Kayea Dorbor said the gesture is a demonstration of Mrs. Weah's continued commitment to the empowerment of women and girls across Liberia through her flagship program, She's You Movement.

The She's You Movement, which encompasses a number of initiatives, aims at improving the lives of women, girls, and children among others for a better and prosperous Liberia.

According to Miss Dorbor, Social Services Coordinator in the office of the First Lady, the donation was triggered by Helen's passion and selflessness in teaching other girls how to sew in order to enable them to use such skills to earn a decent living.

This impressive endeavor, Miss Dorbor said, inspired her immediate boss, the First Lady's Chief of Staff, Gaelle Mediem, who immediately pledged some equipment along with other materials on behalf of the First Lady during a recent visit to the community.

Responding to the gesture, Hellen praised the First Lady and her office for identifying with not only the women and young girls but also the entire Busie Town.

Hellen described the donation as an encouragement that would further strengthen her resolve to help many more girls learn tailoring skills while assuring that the materials will be used appropriately.

For their part, the women and youth leaders, chief and elders, prominent residents as well as the Office of Nimba County Superintendent thanked the First Lady for always identifying with the county.

In separate remarks, they described Mrs. Weah as a woman of her word who has always fulfilled the promises that she makes.

The brief ceremony marking the presentation of the consignment of materials was held at the Busie Town Hall with youth, women, chief and elders, prominent residents as well as the Office of the Nimba County Superintendent in attendance.