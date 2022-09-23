Ghana: 3 Killed, 32 Injured in Gas Tanker-Bus Collision At Fumesua

Kumasi — Three persons were killed and 32 others injured when a gas tanker collided with a VIP passenger bus, at Fumesua, in the Ejisu Municipality of Ashanti, in the early hours of Wednesday.

By the time the Ghanaian Times arrived at the scene, both vehicles had been towed away from the scene.

The Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Frimpong, who was at the scene, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, here, quoting sources from the Ejisu Divisional Command.

He indicated that the gas tanker was going to offload its content at Sonic gas filling station in Fumesua when the incident happened.

"It is very surprising how the VIP bus rammed into the tanker, which had almost navigated into the filling station... the bus rammed into the tail of the tanker,"MrFrimpong indicated.

He said drivers of the bus and gas tanker survived and were under investigation at the Ejisu Divisional Police Command., adding that some of the injured were sent to Ejisu Government Hospital.

The gas in the tanker was siphoned into a new tanker amid the positioning of fire tender at the place, Mr Frimpong said.