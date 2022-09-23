Liberia: Rejected, Until...

-Say Disenchanted CDC Partisans Regarding VP Taylor's Call For Their Return

Several disenchanted partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have strongly rejected a call by vice president Jewel Howard Taylor for the National Chairman Mulbah Morlu to ensure that all of those partisans who departed from the party to return.

The disenchanted partisans of the CDC said, they will not return to the party because they have been neglected over the years by the leaders of the party.

Speaking via mobile phone Thursday on Truth FM, the CDC's disenchanted partisans said the call is only intended for them to vote the CDC back into power and at the end suffer as they are now suffering .

Some of the CDC's disenchanted partisans told the media that they will eat their money and at the end of the day, vote against the CDC party because of their dishonesty during the past years .

According to them, those who are now enjoying the government did not work for what they are now enjoying.

Some of the CDC disenchanted partisans narrated that the only way some of them will reconcile, if they sign an agreement that they will be benefited.

According to them, the call by the VP Taylor is only because due to the closeness of the general and presidential elections.

Recently, in Bong County during the CDC Leadership's retreat, vice president Jewel Howard Taylor urged Mulbah Morlu as the National Chairman to formulate plans that will unite all partisans of the CDC.

She told the Chairman that he should engage every disenchanted partisans of the CDC, even if they are not willing to return.