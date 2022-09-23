Nigeria: Commonwealth Appoints Dozy Mmobuosi Into Global Advisor Council

"Mmobuosi's appointment, which was announced by the organisation in a statement, was linked to his track records and achievements in agricultural financial technology"

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), which is the official Commonwealth's business network, has appointed Nigeria's Dozy Mmobuosi as a member of its Global Advisor Council.

Mmobuosi's appointment, which was announced by the organisation in a statement, was linked to his track records and achievements in agricultural financial technology.

Mmobuosi, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Tingo Group was described by CWEIC as a "distinguished Nigerian technology entrepreneur and advocate for technological advancement and social upliftment in Africa and beyond.

This is coming as CWEIC equally announced Tingo Group as its strategic partner.

With a foundation, the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, which is aiming to among other issues address key health challenges in Nigeria, especially prostate cancer, Mmobuosi's Tingo Group provides a platform for about 10 millions farmers to reach the rest of world with their products and ideas.

Tingo, an Agri-Fintech business offers a comprehensive platform service through the use of smartphones while empowering subscribers in the agricultural sector to access a marketplace that helps them manage their commercial activities of growing and selling their products to market participants both domestically and internationally.

Using Tingo's ecosystem, farmers could ship produce from farms throughout Nigeria, in both retail and wholesale quantities, CWIEC said in its statement, adding that Tingo's system provides real-time pricing, straight from the farms, and already has approximately 9.3 million subscribers.

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 56 Commonwealth member nations.

The role of CWEIC is to use the convening power and trusted network of the Commonwealth to drive trade and investment.

Before Tingo Group was announced, CWEIC's network included around 100 business and government Strategic Partners (members) including Standard Chartered, Zenith Bank, Trade & Investment Queensland and the Government of the Maldives from 30 countries and territories.