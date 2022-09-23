Nigeria Reeling Over Huge Energy Gap, Says Power Minister

Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, has declared that Nigeria's economic development aspiration demands a higher energy capacity than what is have available presently.

Speaking at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, in Lagos, which began on Monday, Aliyu, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Mr. Temitope Fashedemi, said:" our current unmet energy needs are huge, and they are bound to increase due to urbanization and population expansion. This makes it clear that access to energy is critical in advancing our country's development agenda. Consequently, an enabling policy and investments in modern energy technologies is required."

The minister believes that collaboration is critical to achieving our energy goals, adding that, the much-needed finance required for provision of energy access resides with the private sector.

To him, "and the task of liberating the finance through the right policies, incentives, and establishment of the investment friendly environment is what the government is committed to achieving. As such, collaborations with the private sector and our development partners are essential in accelerating our efforts towards sustainable energy supply,".

While commenting on the event, the minister commended the organisers who have conceived this idea from inception being a veritable platform that brings together all stakeholders in the energy sector.

Exhibition director, Nigeria Energy, Ade Yesufu, said: "on behalf of the Nigeria Energy team and Informa Markets, we are pleased to welcome all stakeholders to the 9th edition of Nigeria Energy, formerly known as Power Nigeria.

"Over the next three days, we have the opportunity to network with top level providers and key stakeholders in the industry to discuss what reliable power solutions can be implemented to meet Nigeria's growing demand and how we can work together to pave way for the decentralisation of the power sector.

"Alongside the exhibition, we have a three-day high level knowledge packed conference which will feature the most powerful panel discussions across building power capacity, financing power projects, increasing efficiency through new technologies and exploring renewable energy mix with special focus on green hydrogen."

The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference is supported by leading global players in the power and infrastructure industry, including, SkipperSeil Limited, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, Simba Industries, Tetracore Group, Mojec International, Tranos, Powerpro, Himel and Mikano International, Eaton, Lucy Electric, Greenville LNG, and Jubaili Bros.