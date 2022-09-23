Africa: Adom City Estate Garnered Another Award - As Leader in Affordable Housing in Ghana Africa Real Estate Conference and Expo Awards

"There is no place like home, home sweet home, when I go south west east and north, I will always come back home"

These were the words of the late Nigerian Reggae Gospel legend Evi-Edna Ogholi in her song titled "No place like home" in 1988.

One would wonder why such a quote to begin with, this is because shelter is a basic need of every man.

This underscores how important it is for every man to own a decent home and which the Ghanaian is not an exception.

History will tell us how housing has been a concern of the state since independence which led to the establishment of the Tema Development Corporation and the State Housing Corporation by the first President of Ghana and the subsequent entry of many investors in the real estate industry after the collapse of Kwame Nkrumah's communist government.

This witnessed many entries into the Ghanaian real estate industry by both Ghanaians and multinational investors.

All these interventions notwithstanding, the housing deficit keeps widening interestingly with time till date.

Driven by the passion to see people own and live comfortably in a decent home, the Chief Executive Officer of the Adom Group of Companies Dr. Bright Adom, took it upon himself to enter into the real estate industry leading to the birth of Adom City Estate in 2009.

Since inception, the company has built and sold close to 2,000 housing units putting shelter over the heads of many including multinationals in gated communities across the Greater Accra and Central Regions of Ghana.

These gated communities are located in prime areas in Tema Community 25, Kasoa Estate Junction, Shai Hills on the Akosombo road, Kutunse on the Kumasi road and Appolonia City on the Dodowa-Oyibi road.

The Adom brand since 2015 has become the market leader in the real estate industry particularly in the affordable housing bracket in Ghana.

This is not by accolades as it has proofs of both national and international recognition by way of awards coupled with an indisputable client satisfaction testimonial in Ghana and beyond as well as the general public's admiration of the Adom brand.

These awards to list a few include: Best Developer, Mass Social Housing, African Property Awards 2021 to 2022, Five times consecutive winner, Residential Developer of the year , Mass Housing Category from 2015 to 2019, Residential Developer of the year - Low Income Housing Category Ghana Business Standards Awards 2021, Residential Developer of the year, Mass Housing Category - Ghana Business Standards Awards 2019, Real Estate Company of the year, CENBA AFRICA Business Excellence Awards, 2019, 1st Runner-up, Mass Social Housing - Africa Property Investment Summit and Awards, 2017.

Most recent is the award won at the Africa Real Estate Conference and Expo (ARCE)- Leadership in affordable Housing in Ghana, 2022, organised in partnership with the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association.

The only awards Adom City Estate could not win were those which were never held in the first place comically speaking. This is to wit Adom City Estate in no doubt would have won the Ghana Property Awards 2020 and 2021 if awards were held considering the trajectory.

All these awards could not have come as a surprise because the Adom brand have been so resilient and has become the cynosure of alleyes of individuals, the state and as well as industry stakeholders by virtue of the contemporary touch we give to designing and building of our houses as well as the quality we deliver taking into cognizance the taste, preferences and affordability of clients and prospective clients of our generation and for posterity at large.

Be on the watch out in the next few weeks for more ground breaking innovations.

Adom City Estate-Still the Pride of Housing

BY DANIEL KONTIE

[The writer is the Business Development Manager of Adom Group of Companies]