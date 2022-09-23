Ghana: MMDAs Encouraged to Partner Private Sector to Spur Local Economy

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies have been encouraged to partner the private sector to grow and develop the local economy.

The Assemblies partnership with the private sector will create an enabling environment for them to invest in the local economy thereby improving livelihoods, creating jobs and wealth for the people.

Kwabena Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, gave the encouragement when he addressed the Nzema-East and Ellembelle districts as part of his three-day working tour of the Nzema area.

The move, he indicated, would help improve livelihoods, create jobs and reduce poverty through mobilisation of local, natural and human resources as well as value addition to accelerate the growth and development of communities.

"We need to create the enabling environment for the private sector to partner with local authorities to grow, develop and sustain businesses to attract investment and I encourage the assemblies to partner the private sector instead of discouraging them with certain decisions.

"Public and civil servants should also lend their support and assistance to the private sector to grow and develop our local economy by attracting investment to reduce poverty and as implementers of government flagship policies, programmes and interventions you do not have to deliberately fight against such government policies and programmes," Mr Darko-Mensah admonished.

Frederick Agyemang, The Western Regional Coordinating Director, stressed on the need for them to maintain ethical standards in their work and warned those who leaked information to the public and the media to halt the practice or have themselves to blame when flashed out.

He noted that the act was against the public service rule and that every civil servant took an oath to protect and abide with and the law so would deal with those who flouted the civil service rule of confidentiality.

"As civil and public servants we are supposed to be punctual at work and ensure that we submit our quarterly reports required of us to the Regional Coordinating Council on time and those of us who refused to submit them on time will be sanctioned," Mr Agyemang cautioned.