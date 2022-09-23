Ghana: Berekum Chelsea, Boafo Yena Group Sign Pact to Award Player of the Month

Ghana Premier League club, Berekum Chelsea, have signed a one-year sponsorship deal with Boafo Yena Group of Companies to support the club's Most Outstanding Player (MOP) awards.

Speaking at the signing, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Duke Dugbartey, said he has been monitoring the progress of the club and was elated with the performance of the Biribies in the recently-held GHALCA G6 tournament.

"Even though the team is based in Berekum, we have been monitoring them a lot. I was excited when they defeated Hearts of Oak 4-0 in the GHALCA G6 tournament and placed third in the competition. That motivated me to go into the partnership with the club," he said.

Mr Nkoo Joseph, Greater Accra Representative for Berekum Chelsea, hoped the partnership would motivate the players to put in their best to help the club succeed this season to make their supporters happy.

He said the cash prize would not be disclosed to put pressure on the players, adding that the first award will be presented on Friday, September 30, when Berekum Chelsea face Legon Cities on match day four of the betPawa Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.