Ghana: 'We Didn't Give Aisha Huang Visa' - Ambassador

Beijing — The Ambassador of Ghana to China, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, on Thursday stated that the Embassy of Ghana in Beijing has nothing to do with En Huan, also known as Aisha Huan's return to Ghana.

He said the Chinese national who was deported from Ghana to China in December 2018 for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region "did not take any visa from us."

Dr Hammond made these remarks here when two Chinese investors paid him a visit in his office, to among others, discuss issues of common interest and mutual benefit, including investment in Ghana, job creation for Ghanaians and transfer of technology to spur economic growth.

Dr Hammond told the Ghanaian Times that it was necessary to respond to some unfounded allegations made against the Ghana Embassy for facilitating the return of Miss Huan to Ghana by issuing her a visa.

While saying that the law should be applied to the letter, he noted that En Huang's case ought to be handled with utmost caution so as not to jeopardise the healthy relationship built by Ghana and China.

Dr Hammond noted there were many genuine Chinese businesses in Ghana contributing to the growth of the Ghanaian economy but said that those who flouted Ghana's laws must be dealt with in accordance with law.

En Huang had already made two court appearances following her arrest, first at the Circuit Court on September 6, and at the Accra High Court on September 16 in respect of different offences.

At the Accra Circuit Court, En Huang and three others, Jong Li Hua; Huang Jei and HuiadHiahu had been charged with engaging in illegal mining in Ghana as well as engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without licence.

On September 16, the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia OseiMarfo remanded the accused until October 11.

The prosecutor, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice charged En Huang with undertaking mining operation without licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.