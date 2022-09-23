Ghana: 'Report Misconduct of NRSA Officials to Information Centres for Redress'

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged the general public to report any form of corrupt misconduct by any of its personnel through its Information Centre for the needed action to be taken.

According to the Authority, there had been a growing negative perception of corruption among the general public regarding its operations, following a survey report published by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The Authority, in a press statement, noted that it was concerned about the reputational consequences of the survey report on people's experience and views on corruption which featured the NRSA.

The Authority said that the identity gap on its personnel and functions might have influenced the negative perception among sections of the general public.

"The Authority distributes safety materials, including reflective vests branded with 'Road Safety' and the Authority's logo to road safety interest groups.

It does appear that the public relates all such individuals wearing Road Safety-branded paraphernalia, and their conduct to the Authority, which may have influenced this negative public perception," the statement read.

The Authority, while acknowledging the fact that "bribe-taking underlines the bargaining power of public officials whose position of relative power enables them to solicit payment in exchange for providing public service," as suggested by the report, noted that its nature of operations did not give room for such act.

It added that it intends to engage and interrogate the publishers of the report to obtain further insight into the nature of interviews conducted, and evidence in order to help reverse the negative perception among the general public.

"The fight against corruption is a collective effort. The Authority observes firm policy against corrupt practices and would not hesitate to take drastic measures against persons, including staff of the Authority, who undermines its reputation," the statement read.