Ghana Armwrestling Federation Makes New Appointments

23 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF)has made three new appointments to beef up the executive management board of the federation.

In line with the federation's constitution, appointments were handed to Mr. Edwin Amankwah, Jesse Agyepong and Jonathan Awuletey in a move to better position armwrestling as a sport of choice in Ghana.

The decision was made at GAF's Annual General Meeting (AGM)in Takoradi last week as part of activities to mark the sixth anniversary of the federation.

It also coincided with the Takoradi edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation Africa (AFA) who doubles as the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and Founder of Ghana Armwrestling (GAF), called on the members to double their efforts in pushing thearmwrestling agenda.

The Congress unanimously accepted the proposals by Mr Osei Asibey to further strengthen the leadership of the federation with the appointment of the hardworking and enthusiastic personnel.

Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum of Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited maintained his position as Vice President, Mr Jesse Agyepong of Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) as General Secretary and Mr. Godfrey Amarteifio of I-Level Services as Director of Finance.

Mr. Jonathan Lambert Nii Okai Awuletey, a Marketing Consultant will serve as Director of Marketing and Communications, Mr. Edwin Amankwah, a Business Consultant as Director of Operations and Mr Husseini Akueteh Addy as the Technical Director.

Others appointed to the executive include Mikki Osei Berko, Media & Entertainment Consultant, Mr. Robert Appiah Ameyaw with KLM Logistics, Mr. Norbert Kwankye with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Ms Sedinam Gbeve, a Legal Practitioner.

Mr Agyepong, the new General Secretary, thanked delegates for the confidence reposed in them to serve and assured members and stakeholders of the federation of quality leadership that would promote and influence the development of armwrestling in the country.

