Morocco/Mali: Blind Soccer - Morocco Defeat Mali, Win Afcon

Casablanca — Moroccan Blind Soccer squad won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), after its victory by 2 goals to 0 against its Malian counterpart, Friday in El Mansouria (Benslimane province).

The two goals signed Abderrazak Hattab allowed the national team to win the continental title for the 5th time in a row and to qualify, at the same time, for the Paralympic Games Paris-2024.

The Moroccan selection of blind soccer had punched its ticket for the next World Cup, scheduled from 18 to 27 August 2023 in Birmingham (England), after its qualification Wednesday for the final of the CAN 2022.

In addition to its 5 AFCON titles, the Moroccan blind soccer team is also bronze medalist at the Paralympic Games of Tokyo.