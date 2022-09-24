Nigeria: Updated - Four Bodies Recovered From Collapsed Lagos Building

24 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The bodies were two males and two females

Four bodies have been recovered from the site where a building collapsed in Lagos, a rescue official has said.

The permanent secretary of the Lagos State Management Emergency Agency, Olufemi Osanyintolu-Oke, made this known in an update on Friday.

The incident occurred on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

"Four bodies recovered (2 males and 2 females) and they have been handed over to SEHMU unit for onward deposit to the mortuary," he said.

"Operation ongoing. Updates to follow."

Background

So far, three persons have been rescued in the rubble after the structure crumbled.

Following the building collapse, the state government opened an investigation into the incident.

The investigation is expected to unravel the cause of the collapse.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Omotayo Bamgbose, has directed that the adjoining building be "pulled down immediately to forestall further collapse and for safety reasons."

Recently, six bodies were recovered after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed.

Two weeks after the incident, the authorities are yet to identify and arrest the developer and others.

In Lagos, the news of buildings collapsing has become a usual occurrence.

In November, at least 44 people died when a high-rise building crumbled.

In May, eight bodies were recovered after a three-storey building collapsed in Ebute-Metta.

Another building in the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos State collapsed on May 7.

In August, there was another building collapse leading to the death of two children.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X