Sudan: Al-Burhan Calls On International Community to Abide By Its Pledges of Writing Off Debts

New York — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has called on the international community and brotherly and friendly countries to fulfill pledges they made in Paris and Berlin meetings in 2020 and 2021 respectively, to write off the foreign debts of Sudan, which stand as a stumbling block before implementation of the sustainable development goals.

Addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this evening, Al-Burhan said Sudan had qualified to benefit from the initiative of Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC). The President of the Sovereignty Council affirmed that Sudan has completed all the legislations required to benefit from the debt relief.