Liberia: Weah, Guterres Call for Fairer Approach to Solving Global Challenges

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pledged the body's continued support to Liberia as the country prepares for General and Presidential elections next year.

During a meeting with President George M. Weah on Thursday on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA, the UN boss also spoke of the lingering effects of Covid-19 and the impact it's having on economies around the world.

Poorer countries, he noted, tended to suffer the most, particularly those in Africa. He said the global economic system was unfair towards poor countries, leading to social unrest in some places. "This is unacceptable," Guterres said, as he expressed Solidarity with the affected countries.

For his part, President Weah acknowledged the disadvantageous position Liberia and other developing nations find themselves in, including combating climate change.

He said it was deeply unfair that poorer nations that emit less harmful gases into the atmosphere were the ones feeling the brunt of the crisis and therefore called on the UN to develop global solutions which treat all nations as equal partners.

The Liberian Leader also lamented the frequency of coups in the ECOWAS region, as he again reiterated his stance to colleagues not to exceed their constitutional term limit.

He called on the UN to play a more active role in the preservation of regional peace and stability.