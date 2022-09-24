South Africa/Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone Stars Want to Keep Their Unbeaten Record Against Bafana Bafana

The training session took place just hours before the visitors face Bafana Bafana in a friendly international at the Johannesburg venue (kick off is at 3pm) on Saturday 24 September 2022, but Keister maintains this has not caused any instability within his team.

"I don't want to make excuses. Yes, some team members only arrived this morning [on Friday] via Ghana, but we know what we need to do and we also want to win," said the coach.

Steven Caulker, the Sierra Leone captain, said he was brought in to steer the ship and as is the case with Bafana Bafana, Saturday's match is about blooding the players that will take the team forward.

"The coach brought me in and we are clear about what we need to do and build, and I am happy to be a part of that. We are rebuilding," says the 30-year old skipper.

While Keister has watched the South African team closely, he declined to share his views about certain players. He preferred to rather opine on the commonality that the two teams share.

"I'm not watching the team nor the changes but merely recognizing that what coach Hugo Broos is doing with the national team, we are also doing. We are trying to give the younger players a chance, and see how they perform and it is not really so much about the now, but about the future."

Bafana Bafana face off against Sierra Leone on Heritage Day, Saturday 24th September 2022 at FNB stadium and kick-off is at 15h00. Tickets are R40.00 and available at www.ticketpro.co.za