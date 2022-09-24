South Africa/Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone Stars Want to Keep Their Unbeaten Record Against Bafana Bafana

24 September 2022
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The training session took place just hours before the visitors face Bafana Bafana in a friendly international at the Johannesburg venue (kick off is at 3pm) on Saturday 24 September 2022, but Keister maintains this has not caused any instability within his team.

"I don't want to make excuses. Yes, some team members only arrived this morning [on Friday] via Ghana, but we know what we need to do and we also want to win," said the coach.

Steven Caulker, the Sierra Leone captain, said he was brought in to steer the ship and as is the case with Bafana Bafana, Saturday's match is about blooding the players that will take the team forward.

"The coach brought me in and we are clear about what we need to do and build, and I am happy to be a part of that. We are rebuilding," says the 30-year old skipper.

While Keister has watched the South African team closely, he declined to share his views about certain players. He preferred to rather opine on the commonality that the two teams share.

"I'm not watching the team nor the changes but merely recognizing that what coach Hugo Broos is doing with the national team, we are also doing. We are trying to give the younger players a chance, and see how they perform and it is not really so much about the now, but about the future."

Bafana Bafana face off against Sierra Leone on Heritage Day, Saturday 24th September 2022 at FNB stadium and kick-off is at 15h00. Tickets are R40.00 and available at www.ticketpro.co.za

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X