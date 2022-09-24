Angola Joins Electoral Mission in Sao Tome and Principe

3 September 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Republic of Angola is joining the organisation's election observation mission in São Tomé and Principe.

The country is being represented by the chairman of the National Group for Monitoring the Parliaments of the Community of the Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), Virgílio de Fontes Pereira.

Fontes Pereira is expected Friday in São Tome and Principe to join the organisation's election observation mission.

He will remain in São Tome and Principe until next Wednesday (28), for an observation mission of the legislative, local and regional elections to be held on Sunday (25), according to the MPLA Parliamentary Group's Facebook page.

Data released by National Electoral Commission (CEN) of that country, located in the Gulf of Guinea, put at 123,000 the number of the people eligible to elect the 18th constitutional government.

These are the most competitive elections ever, with 11 political parties running for the upcoming elections.

