Nigeria: Gas Leak From Vandalised Pipeline in Bayelsa Under Control - Agip

24 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The leak may cut Agip gas export by five million standard cubic meters per day.

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) says the gas leak at its facility in Bayelsa State has been brought under control.

This is contained in a statement by a spokesperson of the company, Domenica Spina, on Friday

The company stated that the line had been depressurised and was currently being repaired.

Agip said it was regrettable that the impact of the incident on gas output was significant.

"Eni confirms that a third party's interference hacksaw cut caused a gas leak at the Ogbainbiri-OB/OB gas pipeline," the company said.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Idris Musa, said the agency would lead an investigation into the incident.

"We got the report of the incident in the early hours of Tuesday. We shall ensure a thorough investigation as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Our investigation will be transparent. We shall also make our findings public in due course," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a production data obtained from Agip shows that the leak may cut its gas export by five million standard cubic meters per day.

NAN further reported that the gas pipeline suffered vandalism three times in April 2022.

