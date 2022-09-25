Africa: Corruption Has Dwarfed Growth in Africa - President Buhari

... Urges leaders to fight it headlong

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in New York lamented that corruption has dwarfed growth in Africa and tainted nations within the continent.

The President posited that Africa remains at the far end of the development index and that the concerted efforts made in the last few years need to be sustained, and deepened by good governance and accountability that are guided by the rule of law.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, urged African leaders to fight tirelessly to get rid of corruption, lamenting that the continent has remained at the far end of the global development index because of its menace.

The President spoke in his capacity as the African Union Champion on efforts to eliminate corruption in the continent at a High-Level side event on "Food Security Response: Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Securing Asset Returns for Sustainable Development", on the margins of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Providing his perspectives on the effects of corruption in the continent and the way forward at the event co-hosted by the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian leader said he was honoured to serve as AU Champion on anti-corruption since 2018:

"As you are all aware, this will be my last official participation at the United Nations General Assembly as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I remain honoured and privileged to be President of Nigeria for two terms and I am grateful to the African Union for making me the Continental Organisation's Champion on efforts to eliminate corruption nationally and continent-wide.

"Over the years, we came to the painful realisation on how deeply embedded corruption has become in our countries and continent, as well as how corrosive it can be.

"Corruption has dwarfed our growth and tainted our nations and continent. Africa remains at the far end of the development index and concerted efforts made in the last few years need to be sustained, and deepened by good governance and accountability that are guided by the rule of law.

"I have strong faith that Africa and our national governments can do this with strong resolve and commitment to eliminating Illicit Financial Flows".