Nigeria: The African Prints Party Honours Mai Atafo At Maiden Edition

25 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Foremost fashion designer, Mai Atafo added a new feather to his cap as he was recently recognised for his contributions to the fashion industry in Nigeria and beyond at the maiden edition of The African Prints Party (TAPP2022).

Indeed, Lagos literally ground to a halt last weekend as guests thronged the venue of the event which was held at The Ballroom of Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The highpoint of the night was when the Blackdrum 360 CEO, Emmanuel Odole presented Mai Atafo with his award and receiving the award, multiple award-winning Atafo said he was humbled by the gesture.

He said: "This is really a humbling experience for me. I am greatly honoured by this award from the organisers of The African Prints Party. I will continue to contribute to the growth of the industry and also continue to inspire and empower emerging African designers."

On his part, organiser of the event, Dr. Emmanuel Odole described Atafo as an icon who has inspired millions of designers around the world.

"His works speak for him. That Mai Atafo is an icon is not in doubt. He has taken the Nigeria fashion industry to new heights through innovation and hard work and that is why the #TAPP2022 team singled him out for this prestigious award."

