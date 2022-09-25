Nigeria: Police Intercept Buses Loaded With Live Cartridges, 3 Suspects Arrested

Operatives of Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted two commercial buses loaded with large quantity of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects.

The interception was done at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State with three suspects arrested.

They included Tukur Abdullah 'm' aged 35, Muazu Telim 'm' aged 50 and Dahiru Idris 'm' aged 36.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were on their way to Katsina State.

The suspects, recovered exhibits as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the report in a statement said further investigations have commenced.