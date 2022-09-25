Nigeria: Police Intercept Buses Loaded With Live Cartridges, 3 Suspects Arrested

24 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Operatives of Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted two commercial buses loaded with large quantity of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects.

The interception was done at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State with three suspects arrested.

They included Tukur Abdullah 'm' aged 35, Muazu Telim 'm' aged 50 and Dahiru Idris 'm' aged 36.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were on their way to Katsina State.

The suspects, recovered exhibits as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the report in a statement said further investigations have commenced.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X