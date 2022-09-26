Kenya: World Marvels As Social Media Blazes and Bows to the Might of King-Choge

Nairobi — Eliud Kipchoge scored another historic run on Sunday, winning the Berlin Marathon title in World Record time of 2:01:09 and the social space all over the world was in awe as the King of the Marathon dropped another audacious performance.
President William Ruto led a barrage of Kenyans in congratulating Kipchoge, who broke the World Record for the second time in his career.
"The greatest has done it again; breaking the world record! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for winning the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time. You are truly the King of the Marathon. #BerlinMarathon #WorldRecord," President Ruto posted on his official Twitter account.
The greatest has done it again; breaking the world record! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for winning the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time. You are truly the King of the Marathon. #BerlinMarathon #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/XbciPKKUxz-- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 25, 2022
Indeed well in @EliudKipchoge
No human is limited, a legend of a time!!!
A superb 2:01:09 WR 👌🔥🔥
Many congratulations, every stride of you was inspirational.
Berlin marathon is the place for breaking limits indeed. @Nike @NNRunningTeam 🦍 wins!! pic.twitter.com/UV9VoXw4pR-- Joshua Cheptegei 🇺🇬🇺🇬 🥇🥇 (@joshuacheptege1) September 25, 2022
Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge on breaking your own World Marathon Record #BerlinMarathon pic.twitter.com/5plTrkd2sU-- Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) September 25, 2022
What a man!
The Greatest of All Time.
Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge for another World Record of 2:01:09 at the Berlin Marathon.
GOAT! pic.twitter.com/LX88ZBpUEm-- Governor Prof. Hillary Barchok (@BarchokHillary) September 25, 2022
You were already arguably the best marathoner, and now you've taken your domination of the distance notches higher.
A great precision run flawlessly executed once more, breaking the world record.
Congratulations @EliudKipchoge. Keep flying our 🇰🇪 high. pic.twitter.com/8iAEWz1Fqa-- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 25, 2022
There is only one G.O.A.T and that is @EliudKipchoge.
Well done champ.
New World Record. pic.twitter.com/fSi5L8FkGA-- Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) September 25, 2022
🚨 He broke the world record, AGAIN! 🚨
Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge just broke his own Marathon WR in winning @berlinmarathon.@EliudKipchoge-- The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 25, 2022
Congratulations, @EliudKipchoge. Your performance everyday reminds us, and every other sportsman that with belief, discipline and determination, we can go beyond our limits.
PHOTO/Athletics Weekly. pic.twitter.com/r85U8QfJhz-- 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) September 25, 2022
Congratulations Coach Patrick Sang. You've produced consistent results in athletics. The discipline of your athletes is in another level-- Senator Jackson Mandago, EGH (@GvnMandago) September 25, 2022
Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge 🇰🇪 for setting a new marathon World Record of 2:01:09 at the 2022 #BerlinMarathon.
A true embodiment of the human spirit and an inspiration to millions across the globe. pic.twitter.com/PiHq1EXpTv-- Hassan Ali Joho, EGH. (@HassanAliJoho) September 25, 2022
Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge. The greatest there was, the greatest there is and the greatest there will be. Breaking his own record pic.twitter.com/qbkssygR3Z-- SON OF SOIL🇰🇪 (@Kennedy13489102) September 25, 2022
It's a WORLD RECORD!!! The G.O.A.T Eliud Kipchoge has delivered once again! recapturing his Berlin Marathon title and a fourth to equal Haile Gebrselassie.👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🇰🇪 #BerlinMarathon pic.twitter.com/840q36JVex-- Alex Isaboke (@alexisaboke) September 25, 2022
Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for conquering Berlin for the fourth time.
Your discipline and dedication are an inspiration and a timely reminder to Kenya and the world that, indeed, no human is limited.
#BerlinMarathon pic.twitter.com/k0TlEVkJtA-- Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) September 25, 2022
What a day for @EliudKipchoge 🙌
Congratulations, Eliud and the @NNRunningTeam.#BerlinMarathon #INEOSTogether pic.twitter.com/OzqOLsJuXZ-- INEOS (@INEOS) September 25, 2022