Nigeria: Passengers Burnt to Death Near Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

It was a black Sunday in Lagos when a commercial bus caught fire, killing seven passengers while others were injured.

The incident happened at the popular Iyana Oworo near the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), it was discovered on arrival at the scene that a commercial bus with 14 passengers was on fire.

The Bus was a Mazda with registration number KJA 699 GY.

It was gathered that the incident occurred due to recklessness and speeding by the driver which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers reportedly trapped.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said while the driver escaped with some burns, three female adults were rescued and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital while a male adult was attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene.

However, seven victims including four females, two male adults and one male child in the bus were burnt to death.

All the remains have been bagged by the Agency's LRT Paramedics, LASAMBUS official and handed over to the appropriate authorities, the LASEMA Boss said, adding, "Arrangements have been made by LASTMA officials at the scene for removal of the burnt vehicle from the road."

Editor's note: This picture was used for illustration