Nigeria: Passengers Burnt to Death in Lagos Auto Accident

25 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The official said 12 passengers were trapped in the bus.

Seven passengers died on Sunday after a commercial bus went up in flames at Iyana-Oworo, inward Third Mainland bridge area of Lagos.

Olufemi Osanyintolu-Oke, permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), in a statement said that five out of 12 passengers survived the incident.

He said investigation into the incident revealed that it "occurred due to recklessness and overspeeding by the driver which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers trapped.".

A video shared online showed the vehicle burning and the burnt bodies.

"Unfortunately seven victims were burnt to death (four female, two male adults and one male child ) in the bus," the statement read.

"All the remains have been bagged by the Agency's LRT Paramedics, LASAMBUS officials and handed over to SEHMU."

Mr Osanyintolu-Oke, said the survivors include the driver, one male and three female adults who have been "rushed to Gbagada General Hospital while the male adult was attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene."

He said arrangements have been made by officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency to evacuate the burnt vehicle from the road.

He added that the road had been partially opened for vehicular activities.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X