Nigeria: Nation's Health Institutions in Bad Shape - MHWUN

THE National President of the Medical and Health Workers Union, MHWUN, Biobelemoye Josiah, weekend, declared that much is still needed to be done in the nation's health sector to enable Nigerians to have access to quality health care services.

Expressing concern over the parlous state of the nation's hospitals, Josiah noted that the union would soon commission a five-star ultra-modern specialist hospital in the country to show example to the government and appropriate authorities in how to run hospitals.

Josiah spoke in Ado-Ekiti during a leadership skill and innovation training organized for young members of the Union in Southwest Zone.

Speaking on the theme 'Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A world For All Ages', the union boss, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr Adebisi Olufemi said the programme was organised to expose the youths to contemporary ways to lead the future generations.

He said: "Our union is among the few that have profound respect for youths and we have encouraged our youths to participate in local and international programmes.

"It is important to note that elders have laid a good foundation for our union, we must ensure that we develop our youths to build on this solid foundation.

"If you look at the health sector it is not encouraging, our concern is the future of our young ones, if the government can not fix our health system we wonder what will be the fate of our coming generations.

"We must be sincere, the Federal government is not doing badly in terms of workers' welfare but the unfortunate thing is the attitude of some Governors.