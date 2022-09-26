Nigeria: I'm Optimistic About Nigeria, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said he foresees a better future for Nigeria, as the nation prepares to celebrate its 62nd independence anniversary.

He spoke during the Independence Anniversary Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, yesterday.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, heads of security agencies, other top government officials, church leaders, politicians, diplomats, community leaders, women leaders and youth leaders were among those who graced the event.

Osinbajo said: "We are confident that God who owns the heavens will fulfill his promises concerning this nation despite the present challenges."

Earlier, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his sermon, cautioned believers against engaging in acts that woulddestroy the fortunes and prospects of the nation.

According to him, "We must be guided by the scriptures in all situations. We must continue to speak up and stand up against injustice and work for peace in a constructive way so that we shall enjoy the pasture of the land.

"We must give leadership to peaceful resolution of these issues that tend to further polarize us."

"Rumour mongering and hate speech will not help. This is the time Christians must show spiritual maturity, integrity and dignity in engagement. We shall not give up."

Okoh described the year 2023 as the year of Nigeria's test as a nation, stressing that rather than take up arms to kill each other and terrify innocent Nigerians, adults in the nation should take up their voters' cards and go to the polls.

In his remarks, the SGF Boss Mustapha, thanked those present at the occasion and expressed optimism that Nigerians wouldgather again to the swearing in of a new president for the country after a peaceful election in 2023.