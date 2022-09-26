Nigeria: 2023 - Why Nigerians in Diaspora Are Rooting for Tinubu - APC UK

26 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

SECRETARY of the Interim National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the United Kingdom, Chief Momoh Obaro, weekend, said one of the reasons Nigerians in the Diaspora are rooting for the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections is because of his success, competence and track-records as a former governor of Lagos State.

Chief Obaro, in a chat with journalists, stated that there is no doubt that Tinubu remains the man to beat among the top four presidential candidates of the various political parties jostling for the plum job.

He insisted that the APC standard bearer has all it takes to take Nigeria to the greatest heights.

He said: "Those of us abroad are no fools. We are educated and we know how the developed countries run their system without a hitch.

"I think the Lagos state experience is a major boost and record for Bola Tinubu because it is a fact that whoever runs Lagos successfully is capable of running Nigeria without any problem."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X